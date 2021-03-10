JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Down 5.8%

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)’s share price was down 5.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $85.22 and last traded at $85.36. Approximately 13,404,984 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 10,936,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.62.

Several analysts have weighed in on JD shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on JD.com from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on JD.com from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on JD.com in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on JD.com from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. JD.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.11.

The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $119.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JD. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of JD.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of JD.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in JD.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in JD.com by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 504 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

About JD.com (NASDAQ:JD)

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

