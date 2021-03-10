Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 4,120,000 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the January 28th total of 3,170,000 shares. Approximately 7.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 691,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on JAZZ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $209.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen raised their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.79.

NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $161.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $86.88 and a 52 week high of $178.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $163.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 50.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.42. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $665.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.42 EPS. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.79, for a total value of $235,185.00. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total value of $1,287,979.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 319,532 shares in the company, valued at $51,767,379.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 37.8% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 29,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,263,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 190.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,570 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,182,000 after purchasing an additional 32,487 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $33,170,000. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,224,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,690 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

