James W. Whalen Sells 10,000 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Stock

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 171,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,015,730. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:TRGP traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,327,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,906,699. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.05. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.66 and a 52-week high of $35.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is -49.38%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter worth $1,002,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,383,134 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $62,865,000 after buying an additional 167,187 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $25,833,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 476,049 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,558,000 after buying an additional 69,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $1,385,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

TRGP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Targa Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

