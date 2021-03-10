James D. Neff Sells 10,400 Shares of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) Stock

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) President James D. Neff sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $197,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 249,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,744,805.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:HBNC opened at $19.38 on Wednesday. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.42 and a 52 week high of $19.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $851.15 million, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.31.
Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.17. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 9.84%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on HBNC shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Horizon Bancorp from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.
About Horizon Bancorp
Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.
Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution
Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.