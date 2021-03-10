James D. Neff Sells 10,400 Shares of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) Stock

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) President James D. Neff sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $197,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 249,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,744,805.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBNC opened at $19.38 on Wednesday. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.42 and a 52 week high of $19.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $851.15 million, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.31.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.17. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 9.84%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Horizon Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 222.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 533.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 8,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. 51.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HBNC shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Horizon Bancorp from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

