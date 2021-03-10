Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Itamar Medical Ltd is a medical technology company. It focuses on the development, marketing and sales of diagnostic products based on its proprietary PAT(TM) platform technology. The company’s product pipeline consists of WatchPAT(TM) the at home sleep apnea test for respiratory sleep disorder diagnosis and EndoPAT(TM), device for testing endothelial function and assessing the risk of coronary artery disease and other cardiovascular diseases. Itamar Medical Ltd is based in Caesarea, Israel. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Itamar Medical in a report on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Itamar Medical from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Itamar Medical has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.83.

Shares of ITMR stock opened at $22.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $368.87 million, a P/E ratio of -34.18 and a beta of 1.26. Itamar Medical has a 1-year low of $7.82 and a 1-year high of $29.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.58.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Itamar Medical by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 61,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Itamar Medical by 137.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 50,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 29,132 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Itamar Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $926,000. Roubaix Capital LLC lifted its position in Itamar Medical by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 45,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 16,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Itamar Medical by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.42% of the company’s stock.

About Itamar Medical

Itamar Medical Ltd. engages in the research, development, marketing, sale, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices for the cardiology market. The company offers medical devices based on Peripheral Arterial Tone (PAT) signal, which measures changes in the patient's peripheral arterial pulse volumes and various parameters of arterial activities.

