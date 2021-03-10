iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Chartist Inc. CA

Chartist Inc. CA trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,390 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 6.1% of Chartist Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Chartist Inc. CA’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $11,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $4.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $228.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,781,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,546,695. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $95.69 and a twelve month high of $230.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.50.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

