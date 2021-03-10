iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,644,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,990,000 after buying an additional 9,703 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,642,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after buying an additional 5,547 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV traded up $2.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $390.91. 146,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,314,786. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $220.28 and a 52-week high of $395.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $385.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $362.24.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.