iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) is First Horizon Corp’s 4th Largest Position

First Horizon Corp cut its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,978 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 2.4% of First Horizon Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $24,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $138.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 701,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,735,327. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $136.61 and a fifty-two week high of $179.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.26.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

