Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Stock Price Up 7.4%

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) rose 7.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.99 and last traded at $10.97. Approximately 6,392,969 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 186% from the average daily volume of 2,233,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.21.

IRWD has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91, a quick ratio of 13.17 and a current ratio of 13.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.46.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 27.77% and a negative return on equity of 240.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Alexander J. Denner purchased 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,751,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alexander J. Denner purchased 344,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $3,311,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,302.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,375,000 shares of company stock worth $13,216,710 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AJO LP raised its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 370,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 502,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 37,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 32,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

