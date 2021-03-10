IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Stock Price Up 8.8% After Analyst Upgrade

IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) shares were up 8.8% on Tuesday after Roth Capital raised their price target on the stock from $6.00 to $9.00. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. IRIDEX traded as high as $7.19 and last traded at $7.04. 138,333 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 536,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.47.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IRIDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Get IRIDEX alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 5.0% during the third quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 227,582 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 10,913 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its stake in IRIDEX by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 500,817 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 59,407 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in IRIDEX by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 666,419 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 146,178 shares during the last quarter. 32.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $97.84 million, a PE ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

IRIDEX Company Profile (NASDAQ:IRIX)

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

Further Reading: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for IRIDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRIDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.