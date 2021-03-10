IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Receives $186.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $186.67.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $197.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company.

In other news, Director John G. Danhakl acquired 63,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $176.95 per share, for a total transaction of $11,227,654.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IQV traded up $4.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $193.49. The stock had a trading volume of 20,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,528. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. IQVIA has a one year low of $81.79 and a one year high of $199.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.11. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that IQVIA will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

