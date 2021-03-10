IoTeX (IOTX) Price Up 41.1% Over Last Week

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded 23.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. IoTeX has a total market cap of $340.43 million and $59.91 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IoTeX token can now be purchased for $0.0353 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, IoTeX has traded 41.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get IoTeX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.67 or 0.00057183 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $443.10 or 0.00800106 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00009833 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00026779 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.75 or 0.00068164 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00031633 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001806 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003816 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001808 BTC.

About IoTeX

IoTeX (IOTX) is a Roll-DPoS token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,644,304,442 tokens. IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

Buying and Selling IoTeX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IoTeX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IoTeX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.