Investors Purchase Large Volume of Fortive Call Options (NYSE:FTV)

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 3,131 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 940% compared to the typical volume of 301 call options.

FTV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays cut shares of Fortive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.21.

In other Fortive news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $36,597.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,364.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $117,758.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,062.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,071 shares of company stock valued at $5,739,984. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortive in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $69.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Fortive has a 12 month low of $37.31 and a 12 month high of $82.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a PE ratio of 45.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.22.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Fortive had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fortive will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.05%.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

