Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) Trading 12.1% Higher

Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) traded up 12.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.24 and last traded at $1.20. 4,901,031 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 21,843,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.07.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on shares of Inuvo from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inuvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $142.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.39.

Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 million. Inuvo had a negative return on equity of 43.80% and a negative net margin of 14.91%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Inuvo, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Inuvo news, COO Don Walker Barrett III sold 41,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total transaction of $59,157.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 594,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,555.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John B. Pisaris sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 497,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,244.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,369 shares of company stock worth $176,158 in the last quarter. 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Inuvo during the third quarter worth about $163,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Inuvo by 357.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 203,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 159,395 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Inuvo by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,457,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after buying an additional 817,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Inuvo during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 17.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV)

Inuvo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a technology company, develops and sells information technology solutions in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences across devices, channels and formats, video, mobile, connected TV, display, and social and native.

