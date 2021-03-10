Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 698,688 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,911 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $265,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Nvwm LLC grew its position in Intuit by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Intuit by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total transaction of $909,108.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,268.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total value of $113,010.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,457.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,420 shares of company stock valued at $2,876,094. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $382.58. The stock had a trading volume of 35,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,365. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $104.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.72, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $388.44 and a 200-day moving average of $355.82. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.68 and a fifty-two week high of $423.74.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.98%.

INTU has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Intuit from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $383.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $405.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $426.05.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

