Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 71.96% and a negative return on equity of 55.81%. The company had revenue of $28.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of XENT stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.41. The company had a trading volume of 9,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,853. Intersect ENT has a 52 week low of $5.97 and a 52 week high of $26.98. The company has a quick ratio of 10.29, a current ratio of 11.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $700.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 1.34.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Intersect ENT from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Intersect ENT from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.43.

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

