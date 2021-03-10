Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 114.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,581 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $5,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 107,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,799 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 186,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 33,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 81.4% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David S. Goone sold 5,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.25, for a total value of $576,555.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,620,212.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David S. Goone sold 9,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total transaction of $1,012,400.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 208,567 shares in the company, valued at $23,290,676.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,429 shares of company stock worth $3,983,866 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ICE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Compass Point raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $113.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.51 and a 52 week high of $119.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.93%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

