Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Shares Up 22.6%

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) shot up 22.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $58.63 and last traded at $57.14. 2,288,933 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 1,783,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.59.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NTLA. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $39.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Chardan Capital raised their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $57.50 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $27.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $46.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intellia Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.36.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.04 and its 200-day moving average is $43.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -23.29 and a beta of 2.09.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.14% and a negative net margin of 193.01%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, Director Perry A. Karsen sold 88,764 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $4,753,312.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,968,712.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Andrew Schiermeier sold 1,377 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total transaction of $76,919.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 895,281 shares of company stock valued at $55,527,038. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 147.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 170.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company develops in vivo programs focusing on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis and hereditary angioedema, as well as other research programs comprising primary hyperoxaluria Type 1, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and Hemophilia B.

