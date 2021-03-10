Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Heritage Trust Co

Heritage Trust Co decreased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 139,877 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,008 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises 1.1% of Heritage Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Bridge Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 104,794 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,221,000 after purchasing an additional 23,508 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 250,193 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $12,465,000 after purchasing an additional 10,271 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 110,987 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,027,573 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $51,194,000 after purchasing an additional 24,284 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 96,970 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,831,000 after purchasing an additional 17,175 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank raised Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price target on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group set a $71.00 price target on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.69.

Intel stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $60.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,285,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,157,883. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.22 and its 200 day moving average is $51.79. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $65.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.3475 dividend. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,381,111.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

