Insureum (ISR) Price Reaches $0.0273 on Top Exchanges

Insureum (CURRENCY:ISR) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. Insureum has a total market cap of $5.85 million and $841,950.00 worth of Insureum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Insureum has traded up 103.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Insureum token can now be purchased for about $0.0273 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insureum Token Profile

Insureum is a token. It was first traded on June 25th, 2018. Insureum’s total supply is 290,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,048,583 tokens. The official website for Insureum is insureum.co . Insureum’s official Twitter account is @insureum_zikto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Located in South Korea, Insureum is a Blockchain-based platform for the insurance market intervenients. It aims to create an ecosystem where there will be acting three main entities: the Insurance companies, 3rd parties, and the users/policyholders. Insureum's main role is to assist insurance companies in matching insurance policies with individual lifestyles. The ISR token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Insureum. Users are expected to be able to utilize the token as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community (providers, developers, and insurance users). “

Insureum Token Trading

