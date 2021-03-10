Insurance Australia Group (OTCMKTS:IAUGY) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Insurance Australia Group (OTCMKTS:IAUGY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of IAUGY stock opened at $20.52 on Tuesday. Insurance Australia Group has a 52 week low of $15.32 and a 52 week high of $21.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.46.

About Insurance Australia Group

Insurance Australia Group Limited offers general insurance products in Australia and New Zealand. The company offers personal and commercial insurance products, including bicycle, comprehensive motor, commercial and motor fleet, commercial property and liability, construction and engineering, consumer credit, CTP, directors and officers, extended warranty, farm, crop, livestock, home and contents, income protection, marine, veteran, vintage and classic car, boat, caravan, travel, professional indemnity, public and product liability, security, workers' compensation, motor vehicle, business, and rural and horticultural.

