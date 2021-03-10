Insurance Australia Group (OTCMKTS:IAUGY) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Insurance Australia Group (OTCMKTS:IAUGY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of IAUGY stock opened at $20.52 on Tuesday. Insurance Australia Group has a 52 week low of $15.32 and a 52 week high of $21.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.46.
About Insurance Australia Group
