Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Trading Down 6.4%

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) shares traded down 6.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $233.55 and last traded at $235.95. 532,069 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 423,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $252.00.

Several research analysts have commented on PODD shares. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler downgraded Insulet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Insulet from $246.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.79.

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 572.92 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $273.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.62. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.22). Insulet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $246.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PODD. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Insulet in the 3rd quarter worth about $394,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Insulet by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Insulet by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Insulet by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,614 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Insulet in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,359,000.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

