Insider Selling: SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) EVP Sells 3,865 Shares of Stock

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) EVP Greg Weller sold 3,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.46, for a total value of $600,852.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,912,624.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:SITE traded up $4.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $165.09. 232,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,122. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.58. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.29 and a twelve month high of $179.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $162.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.74 and a beta of 1.23.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $675.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,526,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $559,396,000 after acquiring an additional 358,011 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,286,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $521,361,000 after acquiring an additional 649,644 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,603,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,306,000 after acquiring an additional 29,557 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,206,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,373,000 after acquiring an additional 9,389 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 874,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,726,000 after acquiring an additional 24,435 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SITE shares. Truist boosted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $130.00 to $186.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $134.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.78.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, both field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

