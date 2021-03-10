Insider Selling: Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) COO Sells 3,750 Shares of Stock

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) COO Michael Mcroberts sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total transaction of $172,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,597.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael Mcroberts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 19th, Michael Mcroberts sold 14,000 shares of Rush Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $576,800.00.

Rush Enterprises stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.16. 271,793 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.25. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.17 and a fifty-two week high of $47.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.11 and its 200-day moving average is $38.99.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.18. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 8.24%. Analysts predict that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This is an increase from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.69%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUSHA. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rush Enterprises by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rush Enterprises by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC increased its stake in Rush Enterprises by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rush Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 48.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

