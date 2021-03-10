Insider Selling: Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) EVP Sells 4,610 Shares of Stock

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) EVP Peter J. Germain sold 4,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $138,807.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,881,854.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Federated Hermes stock opened at $30.01 on Wednesday. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.06 and a 1-year high of $31.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $363.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.15%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,414,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,649,000 after buying an additional 55,471 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Federated Hermes by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,246,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,902,000 after acquiring an additional 59,806 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Federated Hermes by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,134,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,653,000 after acquiring an additional 864,861 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Federated Hermes by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,788,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,657,000 after purchasing an additional 30,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 11.3% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,660,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,458,000 after purchasing an additional 168,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

FHI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Federated Hermes from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Federated Hermes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

