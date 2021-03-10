Insider Buying: Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) Senior Officer Acquires 1,273 Shares of Stock

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) Senior Officer Stuart Taylor bought 1,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$35.46 per share, with a total value of C$45,140.58. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 20,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$726,894.54.

Stuart Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 12th, Stuart Taylor acquired 8 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$35.38 per share, with a total value of C$283.04.

TSE:PPL opened at C$36.01 on Wednesday. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$15.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$38.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.59, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$19.80 billion and a PE ratio of -41.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$34.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$32.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -291.33%.

PPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Firstegy lowered Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$35.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Scotiabank lowered Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$38.94.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 million barrels of oil, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent serving markets and basins across North America.

