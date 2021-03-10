Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $78.01 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) to post $78.01 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Inogen’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $74.83 million and the highest estimate coming in at $80.90 million. Inogen reported sales of $88.49 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inogen will report full year sales of $330.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $326.50 million to $333.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $363.82 million, with estimates ranging from $358.24 million to $373.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Inogen.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. Inogen had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.66%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INGN. KeyCorp upgraded Inogen from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a research report on Friday, November 13th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Inogen from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

NASDAQ:INGN opened at $48.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.44. Inogen has a one year low of $26.57 and a one year high of $56.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -544.16 and a beta of 1.05.

In related news, EVP Brenton Taylor sold 14,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $709,310.60. Also, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 8,702 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $349,472.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,442.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,595 shares of company stock valued at $4,197,350 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Inogen during the 4th quarter valued at $517,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Inogen during the 4th quarter valued at $19,805,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Inogen by 370.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 242,635 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,036,000 after purchasing an additional 191,077 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Inogen during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,530,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in Inogen by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 466,231 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $20,831,000 after purchasing an additional 106,231 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

