INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “INmune Bio Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in developing therapies targeting the innate immune system in cancer. The company’s product platform consists of INKmune and INB03. INKmune is a natural killer cell therapeutic which primes the patient’s NK cells to attack developing disease. INB03 inhibits myeloid derived suppressor cells which often cause resistance to immunotherapy, such as anti-PD1 checkpoint inhibitors. INmune Bio Inc. is based in La Jolla, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on INMB. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of INmune Bio in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on INmune Bio from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.40.

Shares of INmune Bio stock opened at $13.73 on Tuesday. INmune Bio has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $29.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.03 million, a P/E ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 3.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.99.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that INmune Bio will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of INmune Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of INmune Bio by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of INmune Bio in the third quarter worth about $103,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of INmune Bio in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of INmune Bio in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

INmune Bio Company Profile

INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on reprogramming the patient's innate immune system to treat cancer Alzheimer's disease, and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. The company intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors.

