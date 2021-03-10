Ingersoll Rand (IR) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Ingersoll Rand (NYSE: IR):

3/2/2021 – Ingersoll Rand had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $52.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Ingersoll Rand had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $46.00 to $50.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Ingersoll Rand had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $51.00.

2/24/2021 – Ingersoll Rand had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $46.00.

2/24/2021 – Ingersoll Rand had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $47.00 to $50.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Ingersoll Rand had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $51.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Ingersoll Rand had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $45.00 to $53.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Ingersoll Rand was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $37.00.

1/12/2021 – Ingersoll Rand had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $47.00 to $58.00.

Shares of NYSE IR traded up $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.96. The company had a trading volume of 105,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,203,808. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.54. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.01 and a fifty-two week high of $51.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.32 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 3.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.27%. Ingersoll Rand’s quarterly revenue was up 149.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 2,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $107,207.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,293 shares in the company, valued at $154,771. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 34,574 shares of company stock worth $1,711,951 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment, and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services.

