Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is an innovative cancer drug discovery and development company that is seeking to leverage its strength in small molecule drug technologies to discover, develop, and deliver to patients best-in-class medicines for the treatment of cancer and related conditions. “

Get Infinity Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on INFI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Infinity Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $4.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.80.

Shares of INFI traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,164,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,681,852. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $5.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.62 and its 200-day moving average is $2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $182.35 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.40.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 5,848,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total value of $24,212,872.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 13.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 647,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 51,482 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 268.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 25,695 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $155,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 976,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 5,748 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

About Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. It offers IPI-549, an orally administered, clinical-stage, immuno-oncology product candidate that selectively inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Infinity Pharmaceuticals (INFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.