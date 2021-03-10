Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 6,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Incyte by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in Incyte by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Incyte by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Incyte alerts:

In related news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 21,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,154,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 145,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,534,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Herve Hoppenot bought 12,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,007.25. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on INCY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Incyte from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Truist assumed coverage on Incyte in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Incyte from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $89.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.31.

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $77.84 on Tuesday. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $62.48 and a 12 month high of $110.36. The firm has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.70 and its 200-day moving average is $87.65.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. Incyte had a negative net margin of 13.62% and a negative return on equity of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $788.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.