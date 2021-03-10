Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $48.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.49 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 144.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Inari Medical stock opened at $99.34 on Wednesday. Inari Medical has a 12-month low of $39.55 and a 12-month high of $120.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.24.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

In other news, COO Andrew Hykes sold 27,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total transaction of $1,941,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 283,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,076,906.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total value of $2,774,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,112,456 shares of company stock worth $88,116,112 over the last three months.

NARI has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inari Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $94.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $85.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Inari Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.86.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It produces ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Featured Article: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.