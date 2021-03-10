Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $48.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.49 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 144.2% on a year-over-year basis.
Inari Medical stock opened at $99.34 on Wednesday. Inari Medical has a 12-month low of $39.55 and a 12-month high of $120.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.24.
In other news, COO Andrew Hykes sold 27,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total transaction of $1,941,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 283,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,076,906.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total value of $2,774,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,112,456 shares of company stock worth $88,116,112 over the last three months.
Inari Medical Company Profile
Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It produces ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.
Featured Article: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet
Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.