Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $42.00 Million

Analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) will post sales of $42.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Impinj’s earnings. Impinj posted sales of $47.82 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Impinj will report full-year sales of $174.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $172.30 million to $177.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $208.67 million, with estimates ranging from $202.00 million to $216.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Impinj.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $36.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.32 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 26.61% and a negative net margin of 30.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share.

PI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Colliers Securities lifted their target price on Impinj from $61.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Impinj from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Impinj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Impinj from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on Impinj from $31.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Impinj presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.38.

NASDAQ:PI traded down $2.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.87. The company had a trading volume of 281,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,405. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.25 and a beta of 2.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.40. Impinj has a 12-month low of $11.47 and a 12-month high of $79.05. The company has a current ratio of 8.38, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

In related news, Director Oppen Peter H. Van sold 25,000 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $1,765,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,079,360.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 2,280 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $102,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 272,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,255,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,580 shares of company stock worth $3,460,255 in the last ninety days. 25.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Impinj by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Impinj by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Impinj by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel raised its holdings in Impinj by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 15,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Impinj by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

About Impinj

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

