IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Insider Jacqueline Bassani Sells 1,559 Shares

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) insider Jacqueline Bassani sold 1,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total transaction of $36,293.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,842 shares in the company, valued at $159,281.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of IMAX opened at $23.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.69. IMAX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 1.85.
IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). IMAX had a negative return on equity of 18.06% and a negative net margin of 50.83%. The business had revenue of $55.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. IMAX’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that IMAX Co. will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
IMAX has been the topic of several analyst reports. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of IMAX from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of IMAX from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of IMAX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.60 to $17.90 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of IMAX from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of IMAX from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. IMAX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.14.
IMAX Company Profile
IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in digital and film-based motion picture technologies worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and equipment.
