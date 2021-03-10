IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Insider Jacqueline Bassani Sells 1,559 Shares

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) insider Jacqueline Bassani sold 1,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total transaction of $36,293.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,842 shares in the company, valued at $159,281.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of IMAX opened at $23.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.69. IMAX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 1.85.

Get IMAX alerts:

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). IMAX had a negative return on equity of 18.06% and a negative net margin of 50.83%. The business had revenue of $55.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. IMAX’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that IMAX Co. will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of IMAX by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in IMAX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in IMAX by 8.3% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in IMAX by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in IMAX by 703.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 14,270 shares during the last quarter. 63.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMAX has been the topic of several analyst reports. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of IMAX from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of IMAX from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of IMAX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.60 to $17.90 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of IMAX from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of IMAX from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. IMAX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.14.

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in digital and film-based motion picture technologies worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and equipment.

See Also: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.