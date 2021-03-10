ImageWare Systems (OTCMKTS:IWSY) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.10

ImageWare Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IWSY) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.10 and traded as low as $0.09. ImageWare Systems shares last traded at $0.09, with a volume of 1,160,502 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $34.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.10.

ImageWare Systems Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IWSY)

ImageWare Systems, Inc provides biometrically enabled software-based identity management solutions the United States and internationally. Its flagship product is the IWS Biometric Engine, a biometric identity and authentication database built for multi-biometric enrollment, management, and authentication.

