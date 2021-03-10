IG Gold Hits Market Capitalization of $2.48 Million (IGG)

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 10th. One IG Gold coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. IG Gold has a total market cap of $2.48 million and $1,700.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, IG Gold has traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get IG Gold alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $284.88 or 0.00502809 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.22 or 0.00067465 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.24 or 0.00053377 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00010473 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $422.22 or 0.00745224 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.50 or 0.00053835 BTC.

IG Gold Profile

IG Gold (IGG) is a coin. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,132,126,676 coins and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 coins. The official message board for IG Gold is medium.com/@IGGalaxy . The official website for IG Gold is www.iggalaxy.com . The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming

According to CryptoCompare, “IGG is the native token within the IGGalaxy which will power the IG esports ecosystem. The TRC20 token will fundamentally disrupt the way stakeholders within the esports landscape interact and exchange value. Coupled with smart contracts, IGG will have real-world utility for gamers, teams, brands and the wider public. “

IG Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IG Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IG Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IG Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IG Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IG Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.