Ideaology Market Capitalization Reaches $4.62 Million (IDEA)

Ideaology (CURRENCY:IDEA) traded 111.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 10th. One Ideaology coin can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00000667 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ideaology has traded up 103.2% against the US dollar. Ideaology has a market cap of $4.62 million and $992,002.00 worth of Ideaology was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.76 or 0.00054951 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00010064 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $429.42 or 0.00767231 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000307 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.83 or 0.00065798 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00029701 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003815 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00040405 BTC.

Ideaology Profile

Ideaology (IDEA) is a coin. Ideaology’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,381,579 coins. Ideaology’s official Twitter account is @ideaologyio

According to CryptoCompare, “Ideaology is a Dubai-based startup that has garnered international attention by leveraging blockchain technology to revolutionize digital entrepreneurship. Built upon the technology that underpins the world’s leading cryptocurrencies, Active IDEA empowers entrepreneurs, freelancers, and project managers with an all-inclusive ecosystem to guide cutting-edge initiatives from ideation to fruition. IDEA is Erc-20, hybrid utility/payment token. Token has three main purposes on the platform. The first is providing an optional payment gateway. Secondly to hold on to Ideaology personal wallet and achieve benefits for up to 50% discount on fees and crowdfunding voting right. At last but not least, all investments on ActiveIdea crowdfunding will be made with the IDEA token. “

Ideaology Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ideaology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ideaology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ideaology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

