ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Position Lessened by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,241 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $6,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in ICU Medical during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in ICU Medical during the third quarter valued at about $207,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ICU Medical during the third quarter valued at about $239,000. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in ICU Medical by 147.3% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ICU Medical during the third quarter valued at about $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 38,591 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $8,490,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,513,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert S. Swinney sold 1,500 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $310,500.00. Insiders sold 75,930 shares of company stock worth $16,597,125 over the last quarter. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on ICU Medical from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on ICU Medical from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

ICU Medical stock opened at $198.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 52.39 and a beta of 0.72. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.01 and a 52 week high of $236.51.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.26. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 6.43%. On average, analysts predict that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency connectors; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; NovaCath and SuperCath peripheral intravenous (IV) catheters; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

