ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $6.08

Shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.08 and last traded at $6.08, with a volume of 2590 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.93.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of ICL Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $7.00 to $5.50 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ICL Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.53.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter. ICL Group had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.99%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0265 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. ICL Group’s payout ratio is 21.62%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in ICL Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $126,074,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ICL Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,570,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in ICL Group by 367.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,106,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227,764 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in ICL Group by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 6,709,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,423 shares during the period. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new position in ICL Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,574,000. 7.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICL Group Company Profile (NYSE:ICL)

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

