ichi.farm Price Down 8.3% Over Last Week (ICHI)

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 9th. One ichi.farm coin can currently be purchased for $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on popular exchanges. ichi.farm has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ichi.farm has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $284.39 or 0.00512408 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.75 or 0.00068010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000872 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 41.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.43 or 0.00062038 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.30 or 0.00076221 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000588 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.22 or 0.00076067 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $284.19 or 0.00512038 BTC.

ichi.farm Coin Profile

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins.

Buying and Selling ichi.farm

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ichi.farm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ichi.farm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ichi.farm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

