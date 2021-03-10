Hyve Group (OTCMKTS:ITEPF) Downgraded by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt lowered shares of Hyve Group (OTCMKTS:ITEPF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS ITEPF opened at $2.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.17. Hyve Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.71 and a fifty-two week high of $10.70.
About Hyve Group
