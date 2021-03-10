Hyve Group (OTCMKTS:ITEPF) Downgraded by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt lowered shares of Hyve Group (OTCMKTS:ITEPF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS ITEPF opened at $2.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.17. Hyve Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.71 and a fifty-two week high of $10.70.

About Hyve Group

Hyve Group Plc engages in the organization of trade exhibitions, conferences, and related activities. The company serves technology, beauty and healthcare, building and interior, education technology, energy, fashion, food and packaging, manufacturing industrial technology, retail, transport and logistic, travel and tourism, and other sectors.

