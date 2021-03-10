Hutchison China MediTech (NASDAQ:HCM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hutchison China MediTech (NASDAQ:HCM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hutchison China MediTech Limited researches, develops, manufactures and sells pharmaceuticals and health-related consumer products. The Company offers drugs for oncology and autoimmune diseases treatment. Hutchison China MediTech Limited is based in Hong Kong. “

Separately, Mizuho initiated coverage on Hutchison China MediTech in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

NASDAQ:HCM opened at $27.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.84 and a beta of 1.12. Hutchison China MediTech has a one year low of $14.74 and a one year high of $37.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Hutchison China MediTech by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Hutchison China MediTech by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hutchison China MediTech by 182.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Hutchison China MediTech by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Hutchison China MediTech by 650.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.45% of the company’s stock.

Hutchison China MediTech Company Profile

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for oncology and immunological diseases in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.

