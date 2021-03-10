HUNT (HUNT) Price Hits $0.21 on Top Exchanges

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. During the last seven days, HUNT has traded 31.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One HUNT token can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000381 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HUNT has a total market cap of $23.35 million and $6.76 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HUNT Profile

HUNT’s total supply is 210,129,104 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 tokens. The official message board for HUNT is steemit.com/@steemhunt . The official website for HUNT is hunt.town

HUNT Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUNT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HUNT using one of the exchanges listed above.

