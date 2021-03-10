Humanscape (HUM) Reaches Market Cap of $30.71 Million

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded 19.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. In the last week, Humanscape has traded 62.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Humanscape has a total market cap of $30.71 million and approximately $142,831.00 worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Humanscape token can now be bought for about $0.0604 or 0.00000112 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Humanscape alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00057316 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $425.31 or 0.00788275 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00009462 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00027002 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.49 or 0.00065771 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00030399 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003916 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001856 BTC.

About Humanscape

Humanscape (CRYPTO:HUM) is a token. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,469,285 tokens. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Humanscape is humanscape.io . Humanscape’s official message board is medium.com/@humanscape_ico

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities. “

Buying and Selling Humanscape

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humanscape should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Humanscape using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Humanscape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Humanscape and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.