Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,160,000 shares, a drop of 18.3% from the January 28th total of 3,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.96, for a total value of $1,396,940.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,939,181.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 746 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.27, for a total transaction of $288,903.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,435 shares in the company, valued at $2,879,352.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,979 shares of company stock worth $14,062,485. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth about $601,429,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,267,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,802,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,161 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,720,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $711,913,000 after acquiring an additional 724,288 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,989,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,098,313,000 after acquiring an additional 656,606 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,841,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,900,962,000 after acquiring an additional 403,026 shares during the period. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HUM. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Humana from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $429.00 to $479.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $458.95.

Humana stock opened at $401.07 on Tuesday. Humana has a 12-month low of $208.25 and a 12-month high of $474.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $386.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $406.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($2.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.05. Humana had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The company had revenue of $19.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Humana will post 18.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.99%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

