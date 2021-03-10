Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $31.12

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $31.12 and last traded at $30.92, with a volume of 36818 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.76.

A number of research firms have commented on HWM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Sunday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen raised Howmet Aerospace from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Howmet Aerospace currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.72 and a 200 day moving average of $23.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 1.98.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter valued at approximately $804,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 419,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,016,000 after acquiring an additional 48,038 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 915,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,313,000 after acquiring an additional 30,868 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 5.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 187,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 10,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 21.1% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile (NYSE:HWM)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation.

