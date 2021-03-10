Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) CEO John J. Lynch, Jr. Sells 19,437 Shares

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) CEO John J. Lynch, Jr. sold 19,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total transaction of $121,092.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 379,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,658.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ HMHC opened at $6.46 on Wednesday. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $6.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.57. The company has a market capitalization of $814.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.37.

Get Houghton Mifflin Harcourt alerts:

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.15). Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative net margin of 48.80% and a negative return on equity of 89.65%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMHC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 195.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 34,681 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 312.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 19,571 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,197,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 405,414 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 256,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 15,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 372.9% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 232,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 183,041 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on HMHC. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $3.00 to $3.45 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $3.00 to $3.45 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.20.

About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, intervention solutions, and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

See Also: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.