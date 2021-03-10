Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $257.81 Million

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2021 // Comments off

Equities analysts predict that Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) will report $257.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Hostess Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $260.69 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $254.40 million. Hostess Brands posted sales of $243.49 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hostess Brands will report full-year sales of $1.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hostess Brands.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 5.84%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TWNK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.57.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 2,094.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 153.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 875.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWNK traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $14.77. 1,234,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,936,267. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Hostess Brands has a 1-year low of $9.32 and a 1-year high of $16.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.72 and a 200-day moving average of $13.68.

About Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hostess Brands (TWNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.