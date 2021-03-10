Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $257.81 Million

Equities analysts predict that Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) will report $257.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Hostess Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $260.69 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $254.40 million. Hostess Brands posted sales of $243.49 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hostess Brands will report full-year sales of $1.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hostess Brands.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 5.84%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TWNK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.57.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 2,094.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 153.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 875.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWNK traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $14.77. 1,234,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,936,267. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Hostess Brands has a 1-year low of $9.32 and a 1-year high of $16.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.72 and a 200-day moving average of $13.68.

About Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

