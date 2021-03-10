Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) Short Interest Up 30.4% in February

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 31,300 shares, an increase of 30.4% from the January 28th total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Get Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:HKXCY opened at $58.56 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.08. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing has a 52 week low of $25.91 and a 52 week high of $74.21.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th.

About Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates stock exchanges and futures exchanges, and related clearing houses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the United Kingdom. It operates in five segments: Cash, Equity and Financial Derivatives, Commodities, Post Trade, and Technology.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.