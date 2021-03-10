Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) Trading 6.7% Higher

Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX)’s stock price traded up 6.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.31 and last traded at $10.07. 438,912 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 363,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.44.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Homology Medicines in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Homology Medicines in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Homology Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.78.

The stock has a market capitalization of $455.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of -0.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.26.

In other news, Director Kush Parmar sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total transaction of $6,410,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Albert Seymour sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $114,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,647,554.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,026,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,843,300 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,441,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,857,000 after purchasing an additional 492,605 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,763,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,197,000 after purchasing an additional 22,973 shares in the last quarter. Vida Ventures Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,248,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 223,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 148,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 21,271 shares in the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing across a range of genetic disorders.

